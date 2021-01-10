Meeting revenue targets fromRegistration may be uphill task

The State government is likely to face an uphill task in achieving the targeted ₹10,000 crore through the Registration and Stamps department notwithstanding the resumption of registration of non-agricultural lands more than a month ago.

The revenue through the Registration and Stamps department stood at ₹2,414.96 crore by the end of December of the current financial year and the number of documents registered during the period was around 6.12 lakh. This is less than one-third of the target set for the current fiscal and less than half the revenue achieved during the corresponding period last financial year.

Revenue from the Registration and Stamps department till the end of the third quarter of 2019-20 stood to ₹5,232 crore involving 12.66 lakh documents registered during the period. The total revenue registered by the department during the fiscal 2019-20 was little over ₹7,000 crore and maintaining the previous year’s record too appears to be a difficult task.

To ensure that the volume of registrations is sustained at the last financial year’s level, registrations of over ₹4,000 crore should be achieved during the next three months left for the completion of the financial year. The novel Coronavirus pandemic played a spoilsport bringing down the quantum of registrations to a large extent.

Interestingly, the State witnessed revenue of over ₹1,300 crore during the months of June (₹457 crore), July (₹440.59 crore) and August (₹455 crore) in spite of the lock down restrictions in force during the period. There was down trend in registrations as expected after the government brought in major reforms in the Revenue department including introduction of Dharani, the one stop portal for land transactions.