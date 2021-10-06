Registration revenue continues to rise

HYDERABAD

06 October 2021

₹1,088 crore collected during September

The Registration and Stamps department’s revenue crossed ₹1,000-crore mark for the second time in the current financial year with ₹1,088 crore revenue reported in September.

Revenue from Registration and Stamps department was ₹1,201 crore during July which was the highest revenue earning month for the department in more than a year. The department’s revenue during the month grew 689 per cent as compared to ₹139 crore reported during the same month last fiscal. The revenue was achieved from registration charges through sale of 1.66 lakh documents during the month.

The growth indicates the steady progress of the department to achieve the ambitious target of ₹12,500 crore set for it during the current financial year. The department suffered a setback during the previous fiscal achieving around 65 per cent of the ₹10,000 crore target set for the year. Revenues however picked up in the current fiscal showing the robustness of the real estate market and the ever increasing interest among people to invest in land which would yield benefits in the long term.

Interestingly, the increase in revenue comes in spite of the hike in registration charges and revision of market values of lands which came into effect from July 22. In the first revision of market values effected after seven years, the government had fixed the lowest value for agricultural land at ₹75,000 per acre.

For agricultural lands, the existing values had been enhanced by 50 per cent in lower range, 40 per cent in the mid range and 30 per cent in the higher range. The increase in case of flats/apartments had been fixed at 20 per cent in the lower range and 30 per cent in the higher ranges. In spite of the hike in charges, the department reported revenue of around ₹2,000 crore in the last two months – ₹922 crore in August and ₹1,088 crore in September.

Officials are hopeful that the revenue during the next two months would be significant as these months are considered auspicious for investments in real estate, gold and other sectors.