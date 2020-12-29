Registration of open plots to be allowed in Telangana

Govt modifies orders, allows registration of plots/structures in authorized layouts

Giving relief to prospective buyers/sellers of non-agricultural properties, the Registration and Stamps department has said registrations in respect of open plots/structures can be taken up if the property is acquired by the present owner through a valid registered document earlier.

The Registration and Stamps Commissioner said certain instructions had been issued with regard to registration of plots and structures, but certain difficulties had been encountered by public and several representations were received. In view of this, partial modification of instructions had been issued after careful consideration of relevant provisions to obviate any hardship relating to registration of the documents.

Accordingly, registrations could be taken up in respect of open plots/structures if the same has been acquired by the present owner through a valid registered document earlier. However, no “new plot” should be registered unless it had been approved by the competent authority or was in an authorized layout.

New plot meant a fresh plot which was being brought for registration for the first time or was being sold by developers for the first time. There was no restriction on registration of plots in authorized layouts, plots regularized under earlier LRS scheme and buildings/structures covered under earlier BPS/BRS schemes.

The sub-registrars as also the district registrars and deputy inspectors general of the department had been asked to follow the instructions scrupulously. The latest modification in the orders follow a series of protests staged by the real estate owners and people against the Layout Regularisation Scheme. They were protesting against the “massive amounts” that were being charged for registration of plots.

Even as the government was grappling with stabilisation of the Dharani portal, real estate dealers staged protests at the sub-registrars offices demanding the withdrawal of the orders. They termed the instruction of the LRS amid disruptions caused due to COVID-19 pandemic as “untimely” and demanded that the government roll back its decision. The government, in its orders, said it was the last chance for registration of unauthorized plots and layouts across the State till January end claiming that the registration window would be closed thereafter.