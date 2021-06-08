Registration of non-agri properties gathering momentum

HYDERABAD

08 June 2021 19:45 IST

Dept reports ₹126 cr revenue in five days

The Registration and Stamps department continues to register impressive revenues since the process has been resumed from May 31 after the operations were completely halted for about 20 days.

The department has reported revenue collection of ₹126.25 crore till Monday through registration of non-agricultural lands since the beginning afresh of the process from May 31. In the process, the department had registered 9,554 documents during the five working days.

The revenue on Monday was in excess of ₹14 crore and the department is hopeful that the process will pick up once the restrictions are eased further. “Many documents are registered today for which payments are made in the last 4 days,” a senior official told The Hindu even as the department was in the process of reconciling the State-wide number of documents registered and the revenue generated on Tuesday.

The speed with which the registrations are being completed can be seen from the fact that offices of the sub-registrars and district registrars are allowed to open for four hours day from 9 am to 1 pm since May 31. This has limited the scope for number of transactions allowing only 24 a day in the offices where there is single sub-registrar and 48 in the offices where there are two sub-registrars.

The department had no transactions on two days being public holidays while transactions were disrupted for two more days on account of technical glitches. The central server of the department placed at the State Data Centre faced technical problems for two days slowing down the registration process.

Registrations were partly affected in some areas including the key areas surrounding the GHMC area from where the bulk of the revenue is expected to be generated. The department could complete 900 transactions as against the normal 1,100 transactions expected during the restricted hours in which it was functioning. “The issue is technical and it is not related to the number of documents being processed. It has been resolved completely now,” the official said.

The department had been set an ambitious target of ₹12,000 crore in the budget presented for the current financial year and officials are confident of realising the target provided there are no restrictions on the operations.