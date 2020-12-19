Registration of non-agri properties back to old system

HYDERABAD

19 December 2020 22:08 IST

Sots already booked to be taken up on allotted date

In the face of strictures passed by the High Court on registration of non-agricultural properties, the State government on Saturday reverted the process “for the time being” to the old system using the Computer Aided Administration of Registration Department (CARD) which was in vogue since 1996 in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

A release of the Chief Secretary said the High Court had stayed mandatory slot booking facility for registrations while permitting registrations without insistence on Aadhar details. So, the slot booking facility for non-agricultural registrations was kept in abeyance for the time being. However, registrations in respect of the slots already booked for December 19 and thereafter will be taken up on the date and time as per the slots already booked.

In order to obviate any hardship and inconvenience to public, the Chief Minister had directed the registrations of non-agricultural properties in all Sub-Registrar offices from December 21 without insisting on advance slot booking and using CARD system for time being.

Advertising

Advertising

The release added that 2,599 slots were booked since the commencement of booking services for registration of non-agricultural properties on December 11. As many as 1,760 registrations since their launch three days later were also completed. The government held a meeting with bankers on December 16 and organised a workshop for builders and developers on December 17.

The slot booking facility was available for 23 different types of transactions like sale, mortgage, gift, development agreement, General Power Attorney etc. Five other services were ready for roll out.

Apart from the court case, the registration of non-agricultural properties ran into technical problems with the software right from day one. However, the registration of agricultural properties continued uninterrupted from November 2 when it began. The Dharani portal to update both agricultural and non-agricultural properties was launched by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on October 29.