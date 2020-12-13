Telangana

Registrations of non-agri lands from today

Registration of non-agricultural properties, suspended since September 7, is all set to start from Monday.

The State government introduced slot booking mechanism for registration of non-agricultural lands from Friday following the directions of the High Court that registration process could be taken up using the old procedure. The slot booking process received enthusiastic response with 48 clots booked on the first day and ₹1 crore remitted towards applicable fee and duties.

According to officials, 10,509 persons registered on the system till Saturday evening and more than 620 slots were under booking, fetching the ex-chequer a little over ₹32 crore. Slot booking services are made available for seven major transactions and services in respect of 16 other transactions are likely to be launched within two days.

