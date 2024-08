Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested Bommala Srinivasa Raju, Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Medchal Malkajgiri, for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹1 lakh. According to the ACB, the bribe was demanded to pass favourable judgment in the cases filed by the Navabharat Co-operative Urban Bank Limited, Hyderabad. The tainted bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the official and he was produced in Nampally Court in Hyderabad.

