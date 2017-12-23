‘Register cases against HT line companies’

Several farmers have demanded that the police register cases against the high-tension power lines laying companies which had failed to pay right compensation to the farmers. Led by Sarpanchula Ikya Vedika president Andol Krishna, farmers met the Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy on Friday and submitted a memorandum alleging that the company managements had failed to pay compensation despite the orders issued by the District Collector. Farmers Narender Reddy, Mallesham, Rambabu, Ramachander, Lakshmi and others were present.