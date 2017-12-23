Telangana

‘Register cases against HT line companies’

more-in

Several farmers have demanded that the police register cases against the high-tension power lines laying companies which had failed to pay right compensation to the farmers. Led by Sarpanchula Ikya Vedika president Andol Krishna, farmers met the Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy on Friday and submitted a memorandum alleging that the company managements had failed to pay compensation despite the orders issued by the District Collector. Farmers Narender Reddy, Mallesham, Rambabu, Ramachander, Lakshmi and others were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Telangana
Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 12:28:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/register-cases-against-ht-line-companies/article22262125.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY