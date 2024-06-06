Regional round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ in Warangal on June 8

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ regional round will take place in Warangal on June 8. The event will start at 10.30 a.m at Ekasila Banquet, Haritha Plaza Hotel. The culinary competition seeks to uncover the top cooking talent from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Participants are invited to showcase their best dishes or put a modern spin on classic recipes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will travel through six cities in both Telugu States, with grand finals scheduled in Hyderabad on July 13 and Vijayawada on July 20. Winners will receive cash prizes of ₹75,000 for first place, ₹50,000 for second place, and ₹25,000 for third place.

Contestants must bring prepared dishes that highlight the authentic flavours of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is essential to use Aashirvaad Masala Karam and present the wrapper at the venue. Extra points can be earned for using RKG Ghee, Parry’s Dal/Pulses, and Bambino products, with proof of purchase required. Additionally, there will be an exciting on-the-spot contest by GRT Jewellers, offering chances to win vouchers.

Celebrity chefs ETV Raju and Chinnam Raju will judge the competition, with winners receiving cash prizes and products worth up to ₹2 lakh. To participate, register at https://newsth.live/OSOT2024TLTH, SMS your name <space> City <space> Dish name, or WhatsApp/call: 90593 57547 / 91213 41547.

The ‘Our State Our Taste’ cookery competition is presented by Aashirvaad Masala Karam, powered by Parry’s Dal/Pulses, in association with RKG Ghee and Bambino. The textiles partner is CMR Shopping Mall, the jewellery partner is GRT Jewellers, the venue partner is Telangana Tourism, and the knowledge partner is Raju’s Food Art.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.