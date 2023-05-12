HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Regional Passport Office to release 7,150 additional appointments for May

May 12, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

HYDERABAD

The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, will release 7,150 additional appointments between May 15 to 30 to meet the huge demand, and to reduce the long waiting time in appointment availability. These appointments will be released every Friday and Wednesday at 4.30 p.m., starting on May 12, and the appointments can be scheduled either through www.passportindia.gov.in portal or mPassportseva app. These additional appointments will be given for Tatkal, Normal and Police Clearance Certificate categories, said Regional Passport Officer Dasari Balaiah. These appointments will be made available at all five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) including Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tolichowki, Karimnagar and Nizamabad.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.