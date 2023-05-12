Regional Passport Office to release 7,150 additional appointments for May

May 12, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST

HYDERABAD

The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, will release 7,150 additional appointments between May 15 to 30 to meet the huge demand, and to reduce the long waiting time in appointment availability. These appointments will be released every Friday and Wednesday at 4.30 p.m., starting on May 12, and the appointments can be scheduled either through www.passportindia.gov.in portal or mPassportseva app. These additional appointments will be given for Tatkal, Normal and Police Clearance Certificate categories, said Regional Passport Officer Dasari Balaiah. These appointments will be made available at all five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) including Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tolichowki, Karimnagar and Nizamabad.