Regional parties will play key role in formation of next government at Centre: KCR

May 06, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Regional parties would play a key role in the formation of the next government at the Centre and that was why the people of Telangana need to support Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) so that interests of the State were protected by having a say at the national-level, party president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said at Nizamabad on Monday night.

Speaking at a roadshow organised there in support of the party candidate for Nizamabad Parliamentary Constituency Bajireddy Goverdhan, he said the BJP government at the Centre was planning to take away of Godavari water from Telangana to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for serving its political interests there at the cost of needs of Telangana.

Terming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ‘dangerous’ he cautioned the minorities to be wary of its designs against the secular fabric in the country. Their support to the Congress would indirectly benefit the BJP, he said and urged them to support BRS stating that the BRS government during the last 10 years had prevented any communal tensions. “KCR is a Hindu but he’s the soul mate of all communities as he believes in secularism,” he said.

Asking the electorate of Nizamabad as to what benefits they had received after supporting BJP in the last Lok Sabha elections, the BRS chief said the Centre had not not sanctioned even a medical college or Navodaya school to Telangana during the last 10 years. On the politics of vengeance being practised by BJP, he said his daughter K. Kavitha was arrested and put in jail in a false case but he would not compromise.

