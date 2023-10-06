Regional parties are family parties and KCR plundered Telangana, says Nadda

October 06, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J. P. Nadda said the regional parties have turned into family parties and only the BJP can defeat such family ideology for the creation of a strong nation.

Addressing the State council meeting of BJP’s Telangana unit at Ghatkesar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Friday, he told the BJP workers that Telangana was ready to vote for the BJP and it was for the party cadre to take the ‘inclusive welfare’ message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to every household.

Attacking Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said the BRS party betrayed the three slogans of Telangana formation — Water, Resources and Jobs — which have turned into an ATM for plundering State’s wealth and creating employment for KCR’s family members. “The BRS must go and it is the responsibility of the cadre to take this message to the people,” he said.

Highlighting Modi government’s accomplishments, he said all the welfare policies of Modi are inclusive while KCR’s welfare programmes are only for BRS party workers.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy said KCR has turned Telangana into a State of drunkards and has been robbing the families of their wealth. The CM is on a selling spree and even future income was also being raised and spent now. He alleged that CM is supported by the MIM, whose ancestors were Razakars.

Turmeric Board’s location

Later, speaking to the media, Nizamabad Member of Parliament Arvind Dharmapuri said that Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has no right to question the location of the Turmeric Board to be established. “We will establish where the turmeric farmers would benefit,” he said while rebutting the criticism that the board will not be established in Telangana.