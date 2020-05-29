Regional Executive Director of NTPC confirmed

Regional Executive Director of NTPC Western Region-I at Mumbai, C.V. Anand, who was holding additional charge as Regional Executive Director of Southern Region of National Thermal Power Corporation, was confirmed in the latter post on Friday.

A release said Mr. Anand was a mechanical engineering graduate from Sri Venkateswara University at Tirupati and joined NTPC as a trainee Executive Engineer in 1983. He worked in several senior positions in NTPC during his 36 year career, including General Manager (Commercial) at the corporate office in New Delhi. He also worked in operations and maintenance departments at Ramagundam station of NTPC.