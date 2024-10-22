GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Refurbishing of Nizam era Assembly building within three months: Ministers Komatireddy and Sridhar Babu

Published - October 22, 2024 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The old Assembly building in the present Assembly premises — a heritage structure — would be restored within three months in the Parliament mode protecting the Asaf Jahi’s architectural style.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Industries and Legislative Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu reviewed the progress of the building renovation and restoration that the government had earlier decided to convert into the new Assembly hall and the Parliament-style central hall.

Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy and Vice Chairman Banda Prakash were also present apart from the representatives of the Aga Khan Trust, which has the expertise in renovating the heritage structures.

The Ministers directed the representatives of Aga Khan Trust to make the building available in the next two to three months. To clear the pending bills of ₹2 crore of the Aga Khan Trust, Mr. Venkata Reddy immediately got them released requesting the Finance and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

He also asked R&B Secretary Dasari Harichandana to invite tenders for the electrification and plumbing work required for the building. He asked the officials to inform him personally if the bills were pending and he would get them cleared.

Mr. Sridhar Babu also asked Ms. Dasari Harichandana to appoint an SE level officer to supervise the work to ensure speedy implementation. He said the central hall will also be made available in the premises of the Assembly building, a hall similar to the one in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Mr. Sridhar Babu directed the officials to send proposals for all IT related work in the building to the Information Technology department and being the IT Minister he would ensure that the IT department provides necessary networking services by speeding up the approvals.

