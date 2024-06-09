Refund of ₹7.9 crore in cybercrime cases in Telangana 

Telangana has recorded a significant refund of ₹7.9 crore lost in cybercrimes in the Lok Adalat as of June 08, 2024.

In collaboration with the Telangana Government Legal Services Authority (TGLSA), the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) facilitated refund in 2,973 cases out of 4,144 cases reported through the various districts and commissionerates of the Telangana Police. Meanwhile, 1,171 cases are yet to be disposed in Lok Adalat.

This comes after the TGCSB and TGLSA cleared 803 cases through Lok Adalat in March this year, resulting in the refund of ₹3.66 crore to victims.

“The fully operational 1930 Helpline managed by the TGCSB continues to lead in freezing and reclaiming victims’ money from bank accounts of fraudsters,” the officials said.