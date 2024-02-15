ADVERTISEMENT

Refrain from installing Rajiv’s statue at designated Telangana Talli site, Kavitha tells govt.

February 15, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha called upon Telangana government on Thursday to reconsider its proposal regarding the installation of a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, a site previously designated for the statue of Telangana Talli by the previous BRS government.

During the session in the Telangana Legislative Council, the BRS leader reiterated the paramount significance of Telangana Talli to the people of the State, and stressed that installation of her statue would serve as a tribute to the State’s rich cultural heritage and sense of pride.

“We have no objection to altering the physical attributes of Telangana Talli statue. Regardless of whether she reflects the features of the affluent or the modest, she will forever remain our Telangana Talli,” she asserted. However, she mentioned that they had no objection over installation of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue at some other site.

