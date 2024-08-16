GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Refrain from false propaganda: Jagga Reddy to BRS

He questioned the need for such an election, given the BRS’ poor performance in Lok Sabha elections

Published - August 16, 2024 02:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC working president Jagga Reddy addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday.

TPCC working president Jagga Reddy questioned the BRS’ morality in raking up the bypoll issue now, when earlier several Congress MLAs joined the BRS with the sole intention of demolishing the space for an Opposition party in Telangana.

“When you allowed Congress MLAs join your party, you ignored the morality and legality issues but, when BRS MLAs want to join the Congress, you are feeling the pain and criticising Congress,” he said at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, targeting BRS leaders who were demanding the resignation of MLAs joining the ruling party.

He questioned the need for such an election, given the BRS’ poor performance in Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Reddy alleged that BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s detachment from the public led to his party’s decline, and created an opportunity for Congress’ resurgence. “Our Chief Minister and Ministers are always available in the Secretariat and actively engage with people to resolve their problems,” he said, adding that the Congress government always prioritises public welfare by being present among people.

He also warned the Opposition against spreading false information on social media, mainly regarding Congress’ efforts to waive off crop loans. Mr. Reddy accused the BRS of misleading farmers and creating confusion with falsehood and said that Congress will counter this false propaganda.

