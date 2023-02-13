Reforms to prepare next generation of learners discussed at three-day meet

February 13, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

Participants at a three-day ‘All India Learning Centric Festival’ stressed the need for children-centric education, reducing the stress on children in learning and transforming them into ‘learners as well as teachers’.

The Bharatiya Vidya Utsav was held at Akshara Vanam Education Research Centre, run by Vandematram Foundation in Kalwkurthy of Nagarkurnool district from February 10 to February 12. Bharat Vikas Sangam founder K.N. Govindacharya inaugurated the programme.

Education experts from across the country participated in discussions on the present education system and the reforms needed to prepare the next generation of learners. They also spoke about the crucial role of parents in children’s education.

Jinan K.B. from Kerala, an education researcher on child behaviour, spoke on the ‘conceptualization of learning as knowledge creation, the biological dictates’ and explained how learning takes place naturally in children and society’s role in facilitating it.

V. Sripathi Reddy of Akshara Varnam spoke about the ‘function and culture of assessment’, and stated that the existing grading and marks system needs to be done away with. Proposing an alternative to that, he said that every skill needs to be divided into multiple levels based on which a student must be assessed.

Shashi Bhushan Singh from Delhi dealt with the topic of ‘Reimaging learning environment’ and said a conducive environment must be created to facilitate a natural process of learning.

Mr. Govindacharya explained about Bharatiyata in the education system while the national convenor of M.V. Foundation, R. Venkat Reddy delivered an insightful speech on education equity.

The event also featured several other prominent speakers, including Shuchi Mehra and Ambalika Dogra, who shared their perspectives on various aspects of child-centered learning and nature-centered development. The closing speech was delivered by Basavaraj Patil Sedam, who spoke about the significance of the event and its impact on society.

The Bhartiya Vidya Utsav highlighted the importance of providing well rounded education to children, one that includes both academics and practical life skills.