Reform Rythu Bandhu, says Congress MLA

Hyderabad

14 March 2020 22:35 IST

Use the money for seeds, fertilisers and support price, says Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has suggested reforms in the Rythu Bandhu scheme as many rich farmers were also being extended benefits under it, and instead use that money to support the farmers by supplying seeds, fertilisers and extending support price.

Participating in the discussion on Demands for grants in the Assembly on Saturday, he said he himself has received ₹3 lakh under the scheme and it was unnecessary. Nearly 70% of the farming was done by the tenant farmers, he said adding that the rest were poor farmers who solely depend on agriculture.

Pointing out that many rich people were enjoying the benefits, he said such huge money to the tune of ₹12,000 crore should benefit the genuine and poor farmers and not those who just own the land.

Advertising

Advertising

He suggested that government should supply quality seeds and fertilisers to the farmers and the money should be utilised to extend minimum support price to the farm produce and those in distress.

Mr. Reddy also criticised the liquor policy and said the belt shops were ruining the lives and the rural economy. Excise revenue that was just ₹ 3,500 crore when Telangana was formed had now touched ₹ 18,000 crore and the target for next year was ₹ 20,000 crore.

Lives of youngsters are being ruined and his survey in a village had proved that 35 people in one village were spending their entire day drinking at the belt shops. On one hand the government gives pensions and takes back the same money promoting liquor sale, he alleged.

Mr. Reddy also demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s remarks on Congress that it was more dangerous than coronavirus be expunged from the records. “How can the CM accuse the Congress that has given Telangana and even CM had admitted several times that without Sonia Gandhi Telangana would have remained just a dream,” he said.