Reform in TSPSC exam: No minimum qualifying mark for Group-I prelims

With no qualifying marks, candidates across groups and categories would get an opportunity to appear for Mains if they are among the top 50 scorers for each post. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has brought in a major reform for the Group-I test by removing minimum qualifying mark for the prelims held on Sunday.

TSPSC chairman B. Janardhan Reddy said the selection ratio for the Mains exam would be 1:50, which means 50 candidates for every post would be selected for Mains. With the removal of qualifying marks, it would be ensured that candidates from all groups and categories would get an opportunity to appear for Mains if they are among the top 50 scorers in each post irrespective of their qualifying marks.

Mr. Reddy said that earlier, certain posts were left vacant as the minimum qualifying marks could not be obtained by a certain section for the posts reserved for them. For example, if there are five posts reserved for ST women, the top 250 scorers from this group would qualify for Mains. As per earlier practice, they would have lost the opportunity if they had not scored the qualifying mark.

Mr. Reddy found this lacunae to be affecting certain groups and suggested to the government to remove the qualifying marks, and it was approved. “This would be a positive change as the posts reserved for certain sections would not go waste, irrespective of the paper being tough,” he said.

Another reform introduced in Group-I is the jumbling of questions and answers to curb mass copying. The jumbling system is being used in the online exams but this is the first time that jumbling was adopted in the offline mode. The interview part has already been scrapped to eliminate favouritism or influence.