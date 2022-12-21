Reeling under crop loss, farmers approach judiciary for justice; Telangana HC orders survey in 11 villages

December 21, 2022 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Taking a cue from the farmers of Dhannur village in Both mandal of Adilabad, a group of farmers from 11 more villages in the district recently approached the High Court seeking justice with regard to crop loss due to heavy rain this year. The court has directed the authorities concerned to take up the enumeration of land loss and crop loss in these villages, according to Rythu Swarajya Vedika.

The court directions were issued on December 12.

About 14 farmers of Dhannur village had already approached the court with regard to crop and soil loss in their fields due to heavy rain and the court directed the authorities to take up enumeration immediately. Agriculture officials had already conducted the survey and submitted a report. When some other farmers approached them to conduct it in their fields, the officials reportedly told them that the survey was confined only to those who had approached the court.

That prompted the farmers of Waddur village in Neredigonda mandal, Kuchlapur in Both mandal, Jatharai in Bazarhatnoor mandal, Syedpur in Bela mandal, Mathadiguda and Chinchughat villages in Adilabad rural mandal, Venaktathumma, Kanapur, Ramalingapet and Durgapur villages of Utnur mandal and Sangvi village in Jainath mandal to move the court seeking directions to conduct crop and soil loss enumeration in their lands.

Responding to their request, and after arguments, the High Court directed the authorities “to forthwith take steps for enumeration of crop and soil loss”. “The court is not able to appreciate the fact that for conducting enumeration process, the respondents require permission from the government. Whoever are concerned with conducting the enumeration process, they shall forthwith take steps for enumeration of crop and soil loss occurred to the petitioners,” read the court order.