Reduction of fat in liver lowers risk of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: UoH study

February 26, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

HYDERABAD

A study undertaken by research scholars at the School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), showed that reduction of fat accumulation in the liver lowers the chances of one developing Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), which is a serious health concern affecting 25% of the world’s population.

Mitochondria, the cell’s powerhouse, empowers the liver to regulate lipid metabolism by enabling fatty acid oxidation during starvation and fatty acid synthesis during nutrient-rich conditions. It is, however, yet to be discovered how these two distinct processes occur in the liver.

The researchers claimed to have isolated two distinct sub-populations of mitochondria from the liver of a male Wistar rat—cytoplasmic mitochondria and lipid droplet-associated mitochondria—with the latter exhibiting higher fatty acid oxidation. Fatty acid oxidation capacity of ‘lipid droplet-associated mitochondria’, when isolated from a NAFLD rat model, was found to have fallen, thereby opening up new avenues for therapeutic intervention, said an official release.

NAFLD can be simple fat accumulation, i.e. > 5% in the liver, to Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and cirrhosis, which can progress to hepatocellular carcinoma and liver failure. It is characterized by increased abdominal fat accumulation and abnormalities, including insulin resistance, type-2-diabetes mellitus, hypertension and cardiovascular problems.

The study was done by department of biochemistry’s Naresh Babu Sepuri and his team, comprising Noble Kumar Talari, Ushodaya Mattam, Niroj Kumar, Arun Kumar. It was conducted in collaboration with BIONEST’s Thanuja Krishnamoorthy and School of Medical Sciences’ Dr. Kalyankar Mahadev. The article was published in Nature Communication on https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-023-36432-0, added the release.