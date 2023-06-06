HamberMenu
Reduce plastic use in day to day lives: Institute of Town Planners

June 06, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI), through its Telangana regional chapter, conducted an awareness programme about plastic pollution in Old Customs Basthi area, Begumpet, on Monday, to mark the World Environment Day.

The slum dwellers were explained about reducing plastic use in day to day lives. Jute bags were distributed among them on the occasion. The theme of this year’s World Environment Day is - solutions to plastic pollution.

Chief City Planner and chairperson of the Telangana chapter of ITPI S. Devender Reddy, Khairatabad zonal commissioner N. Ravi Kiran, Secunderabad zonal commissioner B. Srinivas Reddy and additional commissioner (Urban Biodiversity) V. Krishna participated in the programme.

