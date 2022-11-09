Reduce cut-off for EWS category in police recruitment: Revanth writes to CM

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has urged the government to reduce the cut-off marks for candidates under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in police recruitment as has been the demand from those aspirants.

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here, he said that EWS candidates did not get the benefit of reduced cut-off marks like other categories in the 16,614 posts of Sub Inspector and Constable for which the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) conducted the test. He said the Supreme Court also upheld the 10% EWS reservations in jobs and admissions and the government should reduce the cut-off marks for this category as well for aspirants seeking selections.

Mr. Reddy said 60 marks were decided as cut-off for all categories when the notification was issued but later the government decided 20% for SC and ST candidates and 25% for BC candidates as cut-off marks. The cut-off marks for EWS candidates were not included in the list and about 15,000 candidates would lose benefits if the cut-off was not reduced to some level for them. He demanded that the government issue a fresh notification including the EWS quota in the exemption list.