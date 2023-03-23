ADVERTISEMENT

Reduce C Section in private hospitals: Harish Rao to officials

March 23, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Minister T Harish Rao at hospital in Siddipet. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao directed officials to reduce C Sections in private hospitals and see to that more natural deliveries take place.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating vacuum-based laparoscopic system at the government hospital along with Zilla Parishat chairperson Roja Sharma here on Thursday, Mr. Harish Rao said the system was established with funding by ECIL under Corporate Social Responsibility.

“Complaints are being received that more C Sections are taking place in private hospitals. Collector and health officials must focus on this and make special inspections,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

While interacting with hospital staff about the number of patients visiting the hospital, he said they should explain to the patients the services available at the hospital.

