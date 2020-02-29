Redgram farmers unable to get MSP for their produce

The State government is struggling hard to cope with the farmers’ demand for procurement of redgram under the price support scheme at the minimum support price of ₹5,800 per quintal this year with the targeted quantity on behalf of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (Nafed) has already been procured.

According to officials of the Agriculture Department, the major pulses crop has been cultivated in over 2.86 lakh hectares during 2019-20 kharif season and the production is estimated at 2.07 lakh tonnes, taking into account a conservative yield of 7.2 quintals per hectare. However, the actual average production, even according to the official sources, has been about 10 quintals per hectare.

As per the norms of the price support scheme, the Centre (Nafed) would generally procure 25% of the estimated production quantity from every State at MSP and according a target of 46,500 tonnes was given to Telangana and it was completed in only a month’s time. Later, repeated requests made to the Ministry of Agriculture, the procurement quantity was enhanced by another 4,125 tonnes to a total of 51,625 tonnes.

High yield

Sensing that the actual yield and production of redgram in the State is much higher this year with the help of favourable weather conditions, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has taken up the matter with the MoA frequently requesting for increase in the procurement quantity to at least 50% of the estimated production. “He has even taken up the matter personally with Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar at an ICAR event in New Delhi on Thursday,” a senior official said.

After his personal request the Minister had also sent a formal request (letter) to the Union Minister seeking to enhance the procurement quantity under the price support scheme by another 56,000 tonnes, highlighting the fact that the farmers would be forced, otherwise, to resort to distress sale to traders. Official sources stated the Chief Minister was also planning to take up the matter with the Centre to protect the interests of the farmers.

Last year crop

Official sources stated that Telangana State Cooperative Marketing Federation (TS-Markfed) was not in a position to procure the redgram produce since it already has about 24,000 tonnes stocks procured last year with it, which it has not yet been able to dispose. In the hope of getting additional quantity of procurement the State government has recently permitted Markfed to utilise ₹381 crore out of ₹1,500 crore loan borrowed from National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) for procurement of maize, still available with it, for procurement of additional 56,000 tonnes of redgram.

The farmers were also facing problems due to lack of coordination between the Agriculture and Marketing departments on account of discrepancies in the list of farmers who have cultivated the crop since the lists were prepared during the initial months of kharif season.