Red chilli records season’s highest price of ₹40,000 per quintal in Warangal 

February 13, 2024 02:40 am | Updated 02:40 am IST - WARANGAL

The desi variety of red chilli was sold for ₹40,000 per quintal on Monday, marking the highest rate for the ongoing season, at the Enumamula market here. Chilli arrivals began on December 1 last year, and will continue until the end of May.

Market officials said a farmer, B. Alipaiah, hailing from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, brought his produce to the market, selling 40 bags to a private trader for ₹40,000 per quintal. The market has witnessed the arrival of a total of 35,000 bags, including popular varieties such as Teja, Wonder Hot, US 341, Deepika, and Desi, since December 1.

This price surge is reminiscent of all-time record price of ₹90,000 per quintal in September 2022 at the Enumamula agriculture marketyard.

