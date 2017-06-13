Record paddy procurement

The district administration has procured a record 1,97,123 metric tonnes of paddy from 36,380 farmers valued at ₹297.64 crore in the newly formed Rajanna-Sircilla district. District Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar said on Monday that they had procured the record paddy by opening 162 procurement centres including 108 through Primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS), 50 IKP and 4 DCMS in the district. “We had expected harvest of 1.82 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. But, thanks to the bountiful rainfall and filling up of all irrigation tanks, the paddy harvest was more that the expected”, he stated.

He said that they had already made payments of Rs 157.79 crore to the farmers and the remaining Rs 139.85 would paid very soon. He said that they had also shifted the procured paddy to various rice mills in Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar and Peddapalli districts. On this occasion, the Collector appreciated Joint Collector Yasmeen Basha for successfully procuring the farmers produce without causing any hardships to the farmers