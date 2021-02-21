Record number of HCWs skip second COVID jab on Saturday

Over 71% — 2,784 of targeted 3,892 health workers — did not take the follow-up dose

Around 71.7% of healthcare workers (HCWs) targeted for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday gave it a miss. While the Health department planned to administer the second dose to 3,892 HCWs on Saturday, only 1,108 or 28.3% took it.

The COVID-19 vaccine is given in two doses with a gap of 28 days.

When the daily percentage of HCWs who missed the second dose from February 13 to 20 is considered, it was the highest on Saturday at 71.7%.

Senior officials from the Health department earlier listed three reasons for not taking the second dose — illness on the day they were scheduled to take the second dose; personal engagement; and developed Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) such as fever, giddiness earlier and were hesitant to take the second dose.

Health department staff will resume administering the second dose on Monday.

A mop-up session for frontline workers (FLWs) who missed taking the vaccine will also be conducted on Monday.

Of the 2,57,239 FLWs targeted to be administered the first dose, only 87,693 or 34% took the jab.