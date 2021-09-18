Record jabs in a day: 5.27 lakh inoculated

HYDERABAD

A total of 5.27 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Friday, said Health officials, adding that it is the highest single-day coverage.

Earlier, 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh doses were being administered in a day.

On Thursday, the State Cabinet directed officials to vaccinate three lakh people in a day as part of a special vaccination drive. Thereafter, the number of jabs given in a day has increased. On Thursday, 4.01 lakh doses were given, which increased to 5.27 lakh doses on Friday. It included 3,77,391 first doses and 1,50,166 second doses.

