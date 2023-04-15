Record applications for EAMCET this year

April 15, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A record number of aspirants will try their luck in the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) in Telangana this year with 3.15 lakh candidates applying for the test as on Friday.

This is about 49,000 more candidates trying their luck at the test held for entry into engineering, agriculture and nursing courses in Telangana colleges. Last year 2.66 lakh candidates applied for the test scheduled to be held between May 10 and 14, 2023. Out of the 3.15 lakh applicants about two lakhs have registered for engineering and about 1.10 lakhs for the agriculture and medical stream. About 500 candidates, apparently from the CBSE stream, have applied for both streams.

Last year, 2, 66, 714 applications were submitted of which 1,72,238 were for the engineering stream and 94,476 were interested in the agriculture and medical stream. The year before that 2, 51, 604 candidates applied with 1,64,963 showing interest in engineering and 86, 641 registering for agriculture and medical. The numbers have seen a constant surge in the last four years with 2,22,246 candidates applying in 2020 and 2,17,199 candidates in 2021. The increase was seen in both the streams.

The numbers have increased despite the news of jobs shrinking in the software sector as the parents consider the IT sector a safe bet compared to any other fields like management or hospitality. The record number of visas given by the United States this year and the hope that the trend would continue in the future as well is also a factor for students to bet on engineering than any other field of study.

Wrong entries

This year huge mistakes were noticed in the applications with regard to names and other details. As the last date for correction of mistakes online ended on April 14, officials noticed that 3,115 students in the engineering and 937 students in the agriculture stream corrected the mistakes.

The mistakes pertained to the wrong spelling of candidates and their parents, status like minority and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories. Wrong entries of Aadhar number, gender and family income details were also found and the students rectified the mistakes., according to officials of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) that is conducting the test.