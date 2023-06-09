Recommend socio economic caste survey to the Centre: Vakulabharanam to National BC commission chairman

June 09, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chairman of Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes Vakulabharam Krishna Mohan Rao has urged chairman of National BC Commission Hansaraj Gangaram Ahir to recommend that the Centre take up a socio economic caste survey. Mr. Krishna Mohan Rao met Mr. Gangaram Ahir in New Delhi on Thursday.

He said the survey falls under the purview of the Centre. “Such caste census data, arrived on scientific lines, will help the States determine the accurate percentage of reservations needed for backward classes in education, employment and local body elections,” he said, suggesting to the National BC Commission chairman to review the stay order issued by the Patna High Court on socio economic caste survey and recommend to the High Court the triple test suggested by the Supreme Court.

