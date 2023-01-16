HamberMenu
Recollecting memories with Mukarram Jah

January 16, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

One of the grandsons of VII Nizam late Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, Mir Najaf Ali Khan, has fond memories associated with his cousin Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, who passed away at Istanbul in Turkey on January 14, when they met in the late 1960s.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, Mr. Najaf Ali Khan said on Monday that Mukarram Jah, a son of Prince Azam Jah Bahadur, visited the family of Prince Hashim Jah Bahadur, a brother of Azam Jah Bahadur and father of Mr. Najaf Ali Khan, on the occasion of ‘Bismillah’ ceremony ‘Tasmi-o-Khani’ of Mr. Najaf Ali Khan in 1968.

Recollecting the pleasant memory, Mr. Najaf Ali Khan said as per the Asif Jahi tradition he (Najaf Ali Khan) presented ‘nazar’ to Mukarram Jah on the occasion. Mukarram Jah was accompanied by his younger brother Muffakam Jah for the event.

