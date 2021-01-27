Receipt of applications for new bars

HYDERABAD

27 January 2021 23:54 IST

The State government has released the schedule for receipt of applications and their disposal for grant of prior clearance for establishment of bars.

As per the schedule, the district prohibition and excise officers will publish notification for receipt of applications. The applications will be received from January 25 to February 8.

The drawal of lots for selection of bars will be done on February 10 in districts and February 11 in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The Deputy Commissioners will submit successful applications to the Director of Prohibition and Excise in non-GHMC areas on February 12 and GHMC areas on February 13.

The Director will issue prior clearance to successful applications on February 17.