Rebbena SI booked on charge of stalking woman

Rebbena sub-inspector of police Bhavani Sen has been booked on charges of stalking a 22-year-old woman aspiring for police constable job.

He was shifted and attached to the district police’s Vacancy Reserve (VR) wing with immediate effect, sources said.

The aggrieved woman has accused Mr. Sen of sexually harassing her on the pretext of providing study material for the upcoming competitive recruitment exam for the past few days. A video clip, in which the woman has levelled the serious allegations, has gone viral on social media.

A case under Section 354 D of the IPC has been registered against Mr. Sen based on a complaint by the woman’s relatives, police said.

Meanwhile, Mr.Sen’s wife allegedly attempted suicide by consuming hand sanitiser late on Tuesday evening, apparently upset over the accusations, sources added. She was shifted to a hospital in Mancherial, where her condition was stated to be stable.