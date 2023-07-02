ADVERTISEMENT

Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth takes command as new Station Commander Navy (Hyderabad)

July 02, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Hyderabad

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy

Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth took charge as Director, DMDE, and Station Commander (Navy) Hyderabad station. Photo: Special Arrangement

Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth took charge as Director, DMDE, and Station Commander (Navy) Hyderabad station. He has succeeded Rear Admiral V. Rajasekhar on his superannuation.

The Admiral is an alumnus of Naval Engineering College, Lonavala and was commissioned into the Engineering branch of the Indian Navy on November 30, 1991. He is also a distinguished alumnus of the prestigious Defence Services Staff College at Wellington, Naval War College, Goa and National Defence College, New Delhi. He has served extensively at sea onboard Indian naval ships Khukri, Nishank and Delhi, a press release said.





