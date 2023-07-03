Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth takes charge as DMDE Director

July 03, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth took over charge as Director, Defence Machinery Design Establishment (DMDE) and Station Commander (Navy), Hyderabad Station, on Saturday. He succeeded Rear Admiral V Rajasekhar, VSM., on his superannuation.

The Admiral is an alumnus of the Naval Engineering College, Lonavala, and was commissioned into the engineering branch of the Indian Navy in November 1991. The officer’s illustrious career has many high points beginning right from the days when he stood first in order of merit in the marine engineering specialisation course. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering. He is also a distinguished alumnus of the prestigious Defence Services Staff College at Wellington, Naval War College, Goa, and National Defence College, New Delhi.

He served extensively at sea onboard Indian Naval Ships Khukri, Nishank and Delhi and has also served abroad with the Mauritius Coast Guard for three years. The officer has also served as the commanding officer, INS Shivaji, and station commander, Station Lonavala, said a press release.