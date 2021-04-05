Realty firm axes teak trees on 64 acre layout

HYDERABAD

05 April 2021 01:21 IST

2,000 logs recovered; fine to be imposed on the firm

Forest officials seized 2,000 logs of teak that were shaped out of a large number of felled trees at a real estate venture in Bomraspet village, one km from Keesara, along the Shamirpet Outer Ring Road.

The assessment of the number of trees that were felled on the 64 acre layout made by a real estate firm for plotting and sale will be completed on Monday afternoon, according to the Divisional Forest Officer of Medchal, A. Venkateswarlu.

He said the firm had not sought forest permission to chop off the trees which had now resulted in having to face fine for the lapse. The department would have given permission like any other venture if it was applied. Now, the firm will not only be given a target to plant trees at an alternate site which was a condition for giving permission but pay the fine. Mr. Venkateswarlu added that the logs with an average size of six to seven ft were made by the firm for sale. They were being numbered as part of the procedure to assess the value.

Advertising

Advertising