Realty developer Aparna Group forays into pharmaceuticals business 

February 13, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Aparna Pharmaceuticals, with which Aparna Group made a foray into pharmaceutical APIs and drug intermediate manufacturing space, has received voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its manufacturing facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

The USFDA had audited the facility in September 2023. Aparna Pharmaceuticals is into manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and advanced drug intermediates. “Pleased to announce that its manufacturing facility, Aparna Organics Ltd, located in Pydibhimavaram, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, has received VAI classification from USFDA,” Aparna Group said on Monday.

The group made the foray in 2021 with the company acquiring the manufacturing site of Lantech Pharmaceuticals in Pydibhimavaram. The aim is to be preferred partner for API, intermediate and custom manufacturing for pharmaceutical companies worldwide, it said.

Aparna Pharmaceuticals managing director Rakesh Reddy said the USFDA clearance is a “testament to our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence”. The group is well known in the field of realty and for its constructions. The business verticals include Aparna Enterprises and Aparna Property Management Services