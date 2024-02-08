GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Realtor stabbed to death in Hyderabad

February 08, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old realtor was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of unidentified men at an apartment in Yousufguda late on Wednesday night.

According to the Jubilee Hills police, Putta Ramu of Nizampet came to visit his friend Pathan in Yousufguda on Wednesday night when a group of men attacked him. “They stabbed him around 11 p.m. and fled. We are gathering details to identify them and establish a motive. Preliminary probe showed that he had some differences with his friends,” said the police.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

