Realtor shot dead by his associate group in Telangana’s Madhapur 

Picture for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

August 01, 2022 13:16 IST

Mohammed Ismail who had suffered bullet wounds to his head, was declared brought dead at Osmania General Hospital.

A 34-year-old realtor, a history-sheeter and former life convict, Mohammed Ismail of Old City was shot dead allegedly by his business associates in a suspected land dispute case in Madhapur police limits in the early hours of August 1.

Ismail who had suffered bullet wounds to his head, was declared brought dead at Osmania General Hospital. His partner Jahangir who reportedly attempted obstructing the attackers was also fired at. He is being treated at a hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the police, the incident took place at around 4 a. m. near Neeru’s junction. The business associates — Mujahid and Jeelani — reportedly met Ismail near Masab Tank at around 9 p. m. the previous night and were together till the time of attack on Monday.

They were at Banjara Hills, Panjagutta and after 1 a. m. reached Madhapur limits. At around 4 a. m., the victim was in the suspects’ car discussing an issue and suddenly one of them opened fire at point-blank distance from behind. They fled the scene after injuring Jahangir.

Police who have recovered 0.32mm bullet casings from the crime scene believe the weapon used was a country-made pistol. It was suspected that they opened three rounds of fire. Friends of Ismail who were in another vehicle soon rushed the victims to the hospital.

Balanagar DCP G. Sandeep briefing media persons a few hours after the incident said four teams have been formed to nab the suspects.

Preliminarily, it was suspected that the accused and victim were on bitter terms over a land deal and their meeting was to settle the transaction. It was still not clear if the firing was a provoked incident or a pre-planned act.

Both the accused and the victim, who had crime history as per police data, after their jail terms started out as real estate businessmen and they had property interests in Sangareddy and Zaheerabad.