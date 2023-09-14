HamberMenu
Realtor killed in Patancheru

September 14, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old realtor was found dead with his throat slit at Lakdaram gate in Isnapur, Patancheru, Sangareddy, on Tuesday night.

Police said that the deceased, identified as Abdul Nadeem Tahe, was a native of Bhainsa in Nirmal district. Police suspect that one Shabaz killed him by slitting his throat. “We are yet to confirm the motive behind the attack. Efforts are on to trace and nab the men behind it,” said the police. 

Nadeem was attacked when he went out to have tea with his friend. “He told his family members at home that he is going out to have dinner, and his family started looking for him when he stopped answering calls,” added the police.

The body was discovered later in the night by local residents, who in turn alerted the police. “Based on a complaint from Nadeem’s father, Abdul Khayyum, a case was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and a probe was launched,” police said. 

