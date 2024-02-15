Realistic vote-on-account budget: Bhatti

February 15, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Finance Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has asserted that the government has presented a realistic vote-on-account budget in the Assembly with control on wasteful expenditure and focus on effectively implementing welfare programmes.

The government has factored in the State’s revenues, expenditure, and priorities like the implementation of the six guarantees, in presenting a rational budget in the Assembly. Allocations have accordingly been made for the guarantees as well as other assurances given by the Congress to people. The Deputy Chief Minister said this during a debate on the interim budget in the Assembly on Thursday.

He said that the government was committed to ensure that the gap between the budget estimates and actual expenditure was around 5-8%, unlike the previous 10 years, when it was hovering around 20%. During the tenure of the previous government, there was a steep year-on-year rise in the outlay from ₹1.06 lakh crore in 2014-15 to ₹2.9 lakh crore in 2023-24, but the actuals in terms of expenditure were never in line with the budget estimates.

The gap between the estimates and actuals during the current fiscal was as high as ₹70,000 crore indicating that the State could spend little over 80% of the estimates. “The total budget estimates during the past 10 years were to the tune of ₹14.87 lakh crore and the actual expenditure was ₹12.25 lakh crore at just 82.4%. Telangana stood at the bottom compared to other States like Rajasthan which reported more expenditure than the budget estimates,” he said.

Responding to the concern expressed by BRS member Kadiyam Srihari over fiscal deficit, which stood at over ₹53,000 crore, he said the State’s GSDP in 2024-25 was expected to be around ₹16.3 lakh crore as against ₹14.16 lakh crore during the current fiscal and this ensured that the State was eligible for net borrowings of ₹56,438 crore.

The government had focussed on reducing the off budget borrowings by close to ₹9,000 crore during the next fiscal. “The State’s borrowings indicated in budget projected the debt GSDP ratio to be 27% within the limits specified by the Union Finance Ministry. But if the OMBs of ₹2.8 lakh crore and pending bills of over ₹40,000 crore are considered, it will be around 47% of the GSDP,” he said.

Job calendar

To another question on job calender to fill the two lakh posts as assured by the Congress, he said the government had thoroughly revamped the State Public Service Commission and provided it with sufficient funds and personnel recently. The commission would assess the situation and start issuing notifications in a few days.

On the six guarantees, Mr. Vikramarka said the government was totally committed to the implementation of the six guarantees and allocations had accordingly been made in line with the State’s finances. It has received applications from eligible beneficiaries and ₹15,075 crore had been allocated for the implementation. An allocation of ₹7,700 crore was made for Indiramma housing and another ₹4,084 crore for free travel for women in buses under the Mahalakshmi scheme.

The government made provision for ₹2,418 crore for Gruhajyothi envisaging free power up to 200 units to eligible households, ₹728 crore for providing LPG cylinders at ₹500 each and ₹1,065 crore for Aarogyasri. Likewise, allocations had been made for providing sustenance allowance of ₹2,500 each for eligible women and the guidelines for the implementation of the scheme were being worked out.

The Legislative Assembly has passed the vote-on-account budget for ₹78,911.23 crore for meeting the essential expenditure for the first four months, till July end after an elaborate debate. The Assembly also passed the Bill granting ₹46,400.4 crore for further expenditure during the current fiscal late on Thursday evening.

