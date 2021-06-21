Real TS agitators are with BJP now, claims Bandi Sanjay

BJP confident of wresting Huzurabad byelection, says party president

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar, never known to move out of Pragati Bhavan or his farm house, has been taking up district tours only because the “fear of losing power is looming large” and the very fact that Opposition activists are being arrested indiscriminately beforehand is an indication of it, claimed BJP Telangana party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday.

“Those with questionable backgrounds are now on either side of the Chief Minister as the real agitators for the formation of Telangana State have come out of the TRS, including Eatala Rajendra. We need selfless leaders like him for the formation of a true democratic TS,” he said, while welcoming the latter into the party.

The BJP had played a key role in the formation of TS with its strong support in Parliament, he claimed and dismissed the criticism of the Congress and Communist Parties as of no value since they have “completely lost people’s support”. He also expressed the confidence that the party would wrest the Huzurabad byelection even if the ruling party uses money power.

Party in-charge for TS Tarun Chugh claimed that the forthcoming byelection would be a battle between “Telangana self-respect versus arrogant dictatorial and dynastic rule of KCR” in which the truth would triumph. Earlier in the day, Mr. Rajender and his followers were accorded a grand welcome at the State office with top leaders, including Vivek Venkatswamy, Raja Singh, Premender Reddy and others participating.

Just compensation

Meanwhile, senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announce a ‘better rehabilitation and resettlement package’ for farmers of three villages losing their lands for Baswapur Reservoir. About 4,250 acres was being acquired for the reservoir of 11.39 TMC ft capacity and while fair compensation was being denied to villagers of three villages of — BN Timmapur, Labbanaik Tanda and Choklanaik Tanda.

Mr. Reddy wanted the compensation to be on the ‘general consent’ as was also given to land oustees for the Yadadri temple by the Yadadri Temple Development Authority.