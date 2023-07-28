‘Real Hyderabad’ neglected by KCR govt.: Kishan Reddy

July 28, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region and State BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy has castigated the government for ‘neglecting’ the twin cities’ infrastructure by not spending even 8% of the 80% revenue coming from here.

Mr. Kishan Reddy charged the government with “neglecting the real Hyderabad with its slums” and going on an overdrive in building flyovers and other infrastructure at Madhapur, Hitec City, Financial district and so on. He demanded the government to take up repair, relief and rehabilitation works in rain-affected areas without any further delay.

“Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) have been totally dysfunctional under this government. They are starved of funds and bills of even small contractors are not being paid promptly,” he alleged.

Talking to the media on Friday during his tour of the rain-ravaged areas of Amberpet, and Yousufguda, among others, the Minister reminded that the Telangana government under Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had made many promises during the local body polls but failed to implement them, including free drinking water and abolition of certain taxes.

“KCR had promised to transform the city into a world city akin to New York and Istanbul but there is little change visible at the ground level. The heavy rains have affected everyone and exposed the inadequate drain systems and bad roads,” he complained.

The streetlights issue has not been solved and government schools have been bereft of facilities. Also, there are many issues with regard to the supply of drinking water sufficiently. What happened to the promise of cleaning up the Hussainsagar?,” he questioned.

The BJP leader said that the recent heavy rains had ravaged several parts of the State bringing life to a standstill with flooding of many roads, towns and villages. It was also because the drainage system has been neglected. The same goes in Hyderabad where the stormwater drains’ improvement works are going on at a snail’s pace while the desilting work has been tardy, but the government seem to be oblivious to people’s problems, he added.

