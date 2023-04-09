Real face of KCR exposed: BJP 

April 09, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP vice-president NVSS Prahakar on Sunday alleged that the real face of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was exposed when he skipped the function of development works that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, who is in the habit of making tall promises of development of the State, did not attend the function where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone and inaugurated various development works worth of over ₹11,000 crore for the State. Is it not meant for the development of Telangana?” asked Mr. Prabhakar while speaking to media at the party office here.

“The image of our Prime Minister, known as a lover of peace around the world, will not diminish. In fact, the true face of KCR, who did not attend the PM function for political reasons, has been exposed in the eyes of four crore people of the State. They now understand who is the real supporter and the obstacle for development of the State,” said Mr. Prabhakar. He alleged that the BRS-led government was depriving the people of the benefits from Central schemes.