Real estate disputes or previous animosity could be behind twin murders

Third person who reportedly moved with the victims to prove a crucial link

Matta Reddy, a real estate businessman, Hafeez and two others emerged suspects in the killing of Srinivasa Reddy and his acquaintance Raghavender Reddy who were shot dead by unidentified persons on Tuesday near Ibrahimpatnam in Rachakonda police commissionerate.

The needle of suspicion naturally swung towards Matta Reddy and Hafeez (supervisor of slain Srinivas Reddy) as they reached the crime scene much earlier than other persons. Matta Reddy and Srinivas Reddy had reportedly undertaken two real estate ventures near Ibrahimpatnam.

“It seems they had some minor issues about their lands to settle,” a police officer said unwilling to be named. To resolve the differences, they used to meet now and then. “But Matta Reddy turning up at the scene soon after the murders came to light gave some scope for suspicion about his immediate arrival at crime scene,” the officer said.

Hafeez told police officers that he got information about the double murder through one of the relatives of Srinvas Reddy and rushed to the spot. He was detained for questioning to ascertain who was that relative of Srinivas Reddy.

Police are suspecting that Srinivas Reddy, Raghavender Reddy and an unidentified third person started towards Ibrahimpatnam in a vehicle. “This third person is a crucial link to detect the double murder,” the investigators said. They surmise that Srinivas Reddy went to the spot (where he was found shot dead) along with Raghavender Reddy to discuss some issue with the third person.

His mobile phone call data record indicated that he spoke with a borewell drilling machine owner in Nalgonda. A police team went to Nalgonda to verify this and if that person had any clues about the double murder.

Raghavender Reddy was reportedly facing some criminal cases. He had recently come out from prison on bail and since then was accompanying Srinivas Reddy during business deals. He was one of the accused in the murder of a lawyer reported in 2004.

Srinivas Reddy was also facing some charges relating to trespass. He himself lodged complaints against some persons over land grabbing. All this suggested that that real estate disputes or previous animosity could have resulted in the twin murders.