Ready to sniff out more crimes

33 sniffer dogs and their handlers graduate from the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA) at Moinabad

33 sniffer dogs and their handlers graduate from the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA) at Moinabad

After rigorous training of eight months in crime prevention and detection, 33 sniffer dogs of four breeds and their handlers and spare handlers numbering 47 graduated from the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA) at Moinabad, on Saturday.

The 21s Batch Basic Induction Course for Canines and Canine Handlers began on June 15 last 2021. Principal Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta and Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Anil Kumar were the chief guests for the Dikshant Parade.

Basic training in explosives, tracking, narcotics, assault and guarding was imparted to 33 canines, including Labrador, German Shepherd, Belgian Malinios and Golden Retriever while the handlers were given canine refresher and veterinary nursing courses. This year the trainees were from Telangana and Goa States.

Officials said that the Canine and Canine handler’s basic training course of eight months, includes, Love and Affection ( two months), basic obedience ( two months) and four months of specialised category training in explosive, narcotic, liquor sniffing, tracking, assault and guarding.

The performance of the Canines and the Canine Handlers was evaluated on a monthly basis through slip tests and an agility test of the canine is conducted on a daily basis. If any canine shows mediocre performance, extra care is taken by the instructors to improve its performance.

A midterm test and a final test was also conducted in explosive, narcotic, sniffing, tracking and assault for the canines, a written and oral test is conducted for the canine handler by visiting faculty of other reputed training centres. This year K. Narsimha, Addl. SP (Retd.) was the examiner for the final test.