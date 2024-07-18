Ready to resign from MLA post if all promises are fulfilled: Harish Rao

Siddipet MLA and former minister T. Harish Rao said that he is ready to resign from his MLA post if the State government fulfils its promise of ₹2 lakh crop loan waiver by August 15.

Reacting to the Congress leaders’ demand for his resignation over the State government waiving off crop loans, Mr. Rao posted on ‘X’ on Thursday, saying, “If good happens to people, farmers, poor, and downtrodden groups, I will not hesitate to resign from my post any number of times.”

Mr. Rao challenged the CM to follow suit if he failed to fully implement the ₹2 lakh crop loan waiver and six guarantees by August 15.

He accused Mr. Revanth Reddy of adopting evasive tactics regarding the implementation of crop loan waiver and other promises made during the Assembly election.

The BRS MLA also alleged that during the movement for Telangana State, Mr. Revanth Reddy did not resign from his post, suggesting a lack of dedication for the cause.

He charged Mr. Revanth Reddy with breaking his promise to take ‘political sanyas’ following his defeat in Kodangal. “Revanth Reddy, yours is the history of running away continuously, mine is the history of standing by the side of the people,” Mr. Rao added in his post.

