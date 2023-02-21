ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ready to quit politics, if proved guilty’

February 21, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

BRS MLA Mahipal Reddy challenges BJP leaders

The Hindu Bureau

BRS MLA from Patancheru G. Mahipal Reddy has dared BJP leaders to prove allegations levelled against him and announced that he is ready to quit politics if proved guilty.

“Former MLA and BJP leader Nandeeshwar Goud alleged that I had grown from ₹ 2 crore to ₹2,000 crore by grabbing government and endowments lands. Neither me nor my family members having any lands in benami names. I am ready to quit politics and limit my self to house if the allegations are proved by the BJP leader,” said Mr. Mahipal Reddy, while speaking to reporters at Patancheru on Tuesday.

The MLA said that he would request the BJP to allot ticket to Mr. Nandeeshwar Goud from Patancheru and ensure that the latter got defeated in elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US